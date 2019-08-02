Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $25.62 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.16. 1,027,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,316. The company has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

