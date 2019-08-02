RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €22.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on RIB Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on RIB Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.36 ($23.67).

Get RIB Software alerts:

RIB stock traded down €1.06 ($1.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €19.82 ($23.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.32. RIB Software has a 1 year low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 1 year high of €22.40 ($26.05). The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42.

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.