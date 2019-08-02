RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of RigNet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. RigNet has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RigNet by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RigNet by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in RigNet by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RigNet by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RigNet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

