RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. RingCentral has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,475.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,675,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,780,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 51,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $6,275,933.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,018 shares in the company, valued at $39,284,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,541 shares of company stock worth $43,812,268. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 35.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,036,000 after acquiring an additional 507,225 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,018,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,789,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 294.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,628,000 after buying an additional 509,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $53,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,923,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

