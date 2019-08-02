RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $163.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.11.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.74. 1,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3,475.38 and a beta of 0.79. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 51,923 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.87, for a total value of $6,275,933.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,284,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,541 shares of company stock valued at $43,812,268 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.