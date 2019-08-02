Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target (down from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,479.53 ($58.53).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON RIO traded down GBX 153 ($2.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,386.50 ($57.32). 5,611,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,777.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,025 shares of company stock valued at $18,156,922.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.