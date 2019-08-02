RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.65

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 5496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RLI from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Get RLI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $122,679.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.