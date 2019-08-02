Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 19,891 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.48% of Macy’s worth $32,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $2,288,000. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 93,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 621,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $17,350,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:M traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 167,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,006. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, Chairman Jeffrey Gennette purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,449. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

