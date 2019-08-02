Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 21,753 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $43,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens raised Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $103.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.14. 421,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,813 shares of company stock worth $13,406,189 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

