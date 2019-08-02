Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 32,642 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $37,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,784,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,438,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,261,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,854.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,633,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,591,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 63,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $358,220.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.28. 440,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,406,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.