Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $111,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $189.97. The company had a trading volume of 606,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,660,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,502,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

