Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.32 Million Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $34,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Insperity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 145,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 46,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 291,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,503,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $1,140,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,500,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,210. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $101.73. 18,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,675. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

