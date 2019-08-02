Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 2.47% of Safety Insurance Group worth $36,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.21. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $102.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.58 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

