Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,521 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of AON worth $44,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group increased their target price on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded AON to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.91.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.74. 295,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,654. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.38. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

