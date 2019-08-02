Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 9,229 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $40,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,163,000 after buying an additional 202,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,484,000 after buying an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.48. The stock had a trading volume of 514,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,908. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

