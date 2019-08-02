Rocky Brands Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.46. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

