Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

RME traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$12.01.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.67 million. Research analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

