Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.77

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 3162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Rollins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 42,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 63,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

