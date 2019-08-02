Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires Shares of 2,009 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $441,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,500 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $321.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $239.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cowen set a $290.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.06.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.70. 18,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.53. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $246.55. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

