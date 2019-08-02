Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.