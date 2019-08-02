Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Reduces Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV reduced its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

