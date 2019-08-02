Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 14,145 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,770. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.71.

