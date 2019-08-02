Roth Capital Increases Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $65.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 3.11. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 65,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

