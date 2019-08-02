Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) a $42.00 Price Target

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) has been assigned a $42.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

NYSE:EQM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 558,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,986. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

