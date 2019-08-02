Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) a $90.00 Price Target

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $90.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

XOM stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,485,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 112,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 425,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

