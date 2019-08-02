Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target to $405.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $405.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $383.75.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $406.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Chemed has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $411.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.04.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.67, for a total transaction of $1,990,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,846,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $211,132.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chemed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Chemed by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

