Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Performer Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

PDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 23 ($0.30) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.43 ($0.53).

Shares of LON:PDL traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.99 ($0.13). The stock had a trading volume of 11,491,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.76 ($0.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89.

In other news, insider Richard Duffy bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

