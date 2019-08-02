Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100 at Bank of America

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,860 ($37.37) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026.07 ($39.54).

Shares of RDSB stock traded down GBX 63.50 ($0.83) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,408.50 ($31.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,572.37. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

