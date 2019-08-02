Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Shares Down 0.4%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.71 and last traded at $58.54, approximately 395,076 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,765,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The stock has a market cap of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $83.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

