RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. RR Donnelley & Sons updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 22,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.