RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. RTI Surgical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 210,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTIX. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTI Surgical by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 686.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

