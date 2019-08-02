Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.13. Ryder System also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 584,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,355. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

