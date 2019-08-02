SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1.10 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000633 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,229,325 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

