Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,268. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $102.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.58 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.25%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

