Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SAFT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.95. 27,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,011. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.62. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.39.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.58 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.