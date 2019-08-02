Sageworth Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 12.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $104,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.28. The company had a trading volume of 47,623,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,241,734. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.48. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

