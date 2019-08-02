Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Saia stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66. Saia has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Saia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

