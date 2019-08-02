salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total transaction of $2,402,281.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total value of $1,620,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,547 shares of company stock worth $53,324,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $150.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

