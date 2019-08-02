Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 110.97% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,417. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 119,901 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after acquiring an additional 125,922 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on SBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

