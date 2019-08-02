Sanders Capital LLC Has $592.82 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,052,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,400 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $592,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,248,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,138,000 after buying an additional 2,121,611 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after buying an additional 1,765,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,637,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after buying an additional 1,416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,972,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 286,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

