Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

BFS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.43. 2,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $59.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. Saul Centers had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saul Centers will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

In related news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $545,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Netter sold 5,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,116,300. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

