Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $11.52. Savaria shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 54,054 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIS. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $582.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$87.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.35 million. Analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

