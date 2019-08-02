SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBHGF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.56. SBI has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.