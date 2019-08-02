SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,955 ($51.68) to GBX 3,615 ($47.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,049 ($39.84).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,975.36 ($38.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,020.78. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 19,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,911 ($38.04), for a total transaction of £572,186.16 ($747,662.56). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,153 ($41.20), for a total transaction of £380,976.99 ($497,813.92). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,216 shares of company stock worth $414,591,505.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

