Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Lifted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index comprises about 2.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,030. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.72.

