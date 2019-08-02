Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 107,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.35. 532,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.