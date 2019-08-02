Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $71.31 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

