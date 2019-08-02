Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 2.27. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,560.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $2,170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.