S&CO Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $18.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.34. The company had a trading volume of 99,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,445. The company has a market capitalization of $852.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,134.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price target (up from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.