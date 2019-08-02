Scroll Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit. Scroll has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

